Historic Badgerow Building almost ready to welcome tenants

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Another addition is almost ready to add to Sioux City’s growing number of luxury apartments.

A project nearly three years in the making, the historic Badgerow Building will soon be in use.

The City of Sioux City sold the building in the fall of 2020 for $1M to Omaha-based Clarity Development, Inc. From there, clean-up starts on all 12 floors.

“Klinger started construction in October 2021 so this construction has been going on for a while. It is always exciting when you renovate a historic building. You never know what you’re going to find and what work is going to be needed,” said Susan Wells with Seldin Company. “It has been quite the project. We are coming to an end and we are leasing. We have 70 beautiful luxury apartments.”

The one-bedroom apartments stick with the 1930′s art deco theme, but also have a modern take. Since it is a historical building, you will find original features throughout.

“The thing that will stand out the most when you visit Badgerow is the terrazzo flooring and marble. We have marble all over the lobby, the floors, and the walls. We have historical doors that used to be office spaces. So when you come home the door is historical like it was in the 1930s. Cleaned up a little bit, but it is cool to look at,” said Wells.

While residents prepare to start moving in on April 3, the commercial space is open and waiting for offices -- like accountants or attorneys -- to take space.

“We are looking for an upscale restaurant to replace the restaurant that was there in the past down on the first floor,” said Wells.

Amenities include garage parking, Sky Walk access, a Sky Lounge, and a fitness center. The value of the property now sits at $25M.

The 90-year-old building with a bleak past of foreclosure, red-tagged and long-term vacancy, now has a new lease on life.

