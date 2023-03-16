Lakes Area News: Parking project coming to Arnolds Park, IA

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KUOO) - A remedy may be in the works for a lack of parking in the uptown area of Arnolds Park.

City Clerk Linda Nase says city officials have had some preliminary talks with the Okoboji Bible Conference over the possibility of constructing a joint parking lot on some land the conference owns near Allen Avenue.

”They have acquired additional property and they’re designing a new campus or future look at their campus and there’s some extra property and so the city has contacted them to see if they would be interested, partnering with us, to create a parking lot for public parking as well as for their patrons throughout the summer,” said Nase.

Nase said it would amount to about another 125 to 150 parking spots. She added it would fit in nicely with action the council took recently to make Allen Avenue a one-way street. The council Wednesday authorized the city engineer to put together some preliminary designs for possible consideration.

