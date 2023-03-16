Lakes Area News: Parking project coming to Arnolds Park, IA

Arnolds Park may have additional parking
Arnolds Park may have additional parking(KUOO)
By KUOO Radio
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KUOO) - A remedy may be in the works for a lack of parking in the uptown area of Arnolds Park.

City Clerk Linda Nase says city officials have had some preliminary talks with the Okoboji Bible Conference over the possibility of constructing a joint parking lot on some land the conference owns near Allen Avenue.

”They have acquired additional property and they’re designing a new campus or future look at their campus and there’s some extra property and so the city has contacted them to see if they would be interested, partnering with us, to create a parking lot for public parking as well as for their patrons throughout the summer,” said Nase.

Nase said it would amount to about another 125 to 150 parking spots. She added it would fit in nicely with action the council took recently to make Allen Avenue a one-way street. The council Wednesday authorized the city engineer to put together some preliminary designs for possible consideration.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents at the Argonaut Apartments were told they have until Friday, March 17, to move out.
Argonaut Apartments in Sioux City condemned
Racing accident on I-40 sends 1 man to the hospital
2 injured after crash near Washta, IA
MGN stock photo of car accident
Northwest Iowa woman hospitalized after car vs semi crash
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days
Randy Rosenquist Jr. holds a shirt made to honor his dad, Randy Sr.
Dakota Valley basketball enters state tournament playing in honor of ‘Big Rosie’

Latest News

Lauren & Blake embrace after the surprise is revealed.
NAIA referee gets special birthday surprise from husband, who’s also a NAIA referee
Central Lyon school officials: Investigation underway involving state and county law enforcement
Crews respond to church fire in Vermillion, SD
This 3D rendering shows what the the new healthcare workforce training facility will look like...
Briar Cliff gears up to create new multi-million dollar healthcare facility