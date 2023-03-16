NAIA referee gets special birthday surprise from husband, who’s also an NAIA referee

Lauren & Blake embrace after the surprise is revealed.
Lauren & Blake embrace after the surprise is revealed.(KTIV)
By Nick Reis and Acacia Phillips
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The love of the game of basketball brought two NAIA referees together.

This week, husband and wife Blake and Lauren Thomas have reffed games at both the men’s and women’s NAIA National Basketball Tournaments. The couple has had to spend the week apart, with the men playing in Kansas City, and the women playing here in Sioux City. But that wouldn’t stop them from celebrating Lauren’s birthday together.

”We met officiating,” said Lauren. “So, working men’s league basketball, that’s where it started.”

After playing and watching basketball as kids, the love of the game brought Lauren and Blake Thomas together as adults... as referees.

“I remember the first night I saw her, I, you know, had dreamed of maybe if I found somebody that did the same thing,” added Blake. “And I was like, ‘well, she’s pretty, and she’s wanting to referee? Alright, well, let’s see what I got.’ Got pretty lucky.”

After working up through high school hoops and men’s league, the Thomas’s found themselves reffing the NAIA national tournaments separately, with Blake in Kansas City and Lauren in Sioux City. Thanks to the NAIA and Sioux City media, Blake was able to surprise Lauren on Thursday, her birthday, in Sioux City.

The NAIA called a special “press conference” to have Lauren talk about her experience as a ref for an NAIA championship tournament. Then came a surprise walking through the door. Lauren tried to keep her composure, but once Blake came around the table, it was game over.

“What turned into a small, private surprise when the NAIA and y’all heard about it, kind of what we had going on, it just kept developing and developing,” said Blake. “And the funniest thing was that then everyone was in on it and everybody knew except her.”

“And that’s usually the complete opposite,” added Lauren. “I can sniff out a secret like anybody.”

Despite her ability both to spoil surprises, and even throw a few.

“She’s usually always the one getting me,” said Blake. “And really good at surprises, because I can be pretty oblivious.”

Lauren was caught completely off guard.

“I had absolutely zero idea,” she said. “I’m like, he’s in Kansas City living his best life.”

A perfect way to celebrate both Lauren’s birthday, and the craziest time of the year in college basketball.

“This is my one shining moment for March Madness,” said Blake.

So far, during their times reffing the NAIA tournaments, the Thomas’ have gotten to see our Siouxland teams on the hardwood. Blake officiated the Morningside men’s game in Kansas City, and Lauren called the Briar Cliff women’s game right here at the Tyson.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents at the Argonaut Apartments were told they have until Friday, March 17, to move out.
Argonaut Apartments in Sioux City condemned
Racing accident on I-40 sends 1 man to the hospital
2 injured after crash near Washta, IA
MGN stock photo of car accident
Northwest Iowa woman hospitalized after car vs semi crash
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days
Randy Rosenquist Jr. holds a shirt made to honor his dad, Randy Sr.
Dakota Valley basketball enters state tournament playing in honor of ‘Big Rosie’

Latest News

Ahead of the University of Iowa and Auburn NCAA tournament game, a local brewery was getting...
House Divided Beer to represent the Hawkeyes in national beer bracket
The Dordt Defenders women's basketball team listens in during a timeout in their round of 16...
Dordt falls in late night matchup after delay
Randy Rosenquist Jr. holds a shirt made to honor his dad, Randy Sr.
Dakota Valley basketball enters state tournament playing in honor of ‘Big Rosie’
Briar Cliffs Kennedy Benne rises up for two in the round of 16 of the NAIA National tournament.
Briar Cliff women fall against Indiana Wesleyan in NAIA Tournament