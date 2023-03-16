Snow moves out but colder weather and strong winds will stick around

**Winter Weather Advisory for central and northern Siouxland, including Sioux City, into early tonight**

**Wind Advisory for southern Siouxland into tonight**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Rain and sleet quickly turned into snow across Siouxland this morning with the heavier snowfall heading into northern Siouxland before it all moved to the east as the afternoon went along.

The wind is going to stay gusty tonight and with blowing snow and falling temperatures we’ll continue to see some problems on area roads as lows go into the mid to upper teens.

Because of those wintry conditions, a Winter Weather Advisory will in effect for central and northern Siouxland into early tonight.

The wind could continue to gust to 50 miles per hour into early tonight and for that reason southern Siouxland will be in a Wind Advisory during that time.

Friday will still be windy, although not as gusty as what we saw on Thursday with highs in the upper 20s and wind hovering around 10 degrees for much of the day.

Saturday gives us another shot of even colder air meaning highs will only be in the low 20s under mostly cloudy skies and the wind could still gust to around 30 miles per hour.

The wind will be much calmer on Sunday and under mostly sunny skies we’ll start to warm things back up with highs in the upper 30s.

Can we keep that warming trend going into next week?

I’ll have more on that in my full forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

