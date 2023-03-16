South Dakota Highway Patrol: ‘Slow down!’

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported a semi crashed into a trooper on Interstate 90 between Hartford and Sioux Falls Thursday.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the trooper was providing traffic control for another crash when the semi lost control and crashed.

Only minor injuries were received, authorities report.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the investigation.

