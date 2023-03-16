Stone Park Boulevard reconstruction project to resume

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced the start of the Stone Park Boulevard Reconstruction Project from West Clifton Avenue to Broken Kettle Road.

Depending on the weather, the contractor plans to begin construction on or about March 27.

The project was awarded to Sioux City Engineering Company on Feb. 28, 2022, for the amount of $3,992,796.56. It was funded with both local funds and an Iowa Department of Transportation Surface Transportation Block Grant.

In 2023 the remainder of the project will be completed with reconstruction taking place on Stone Park Boulevard from Aspenwood Street to Rebecca Street and on Broken Kettle Road just west of Stone Park Boulevard.

Reconstruction will be on the roadway and sidewalks from West Clifton Avenue to Broken Kettle Road, along with city utilities such as water, storm, and sanitary sewer will also be replaced along with a box culvert crossing Stone Park Boulevard east of Broken Kettle Road.

During construction, a detour will be posted along West Clifton Avenue from Stone Park to Broken Kettle will be posted. City officials also say there’ll be temporary traffic signals on Broken Kettle Road to allow for alternating traffic.

The Sioux City Engineering Division anticipates construction to be completed in fall 2023.

Stone Park Boulevard Reconstruction Project (The City of Sioux City)

