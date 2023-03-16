Winter weather alerts are in effect across Siouxland for today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. This morning, we are dealing with our next winter storm that will be arriving this morning. We already have winter weather alerts across the region.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of our counties in Nebraska for the day, while the rest of the region of Siouxland is under a Winter Weather Advisory for the day.

When it comes to snow totals, we are forecasting anywhere from 2 to 4 inches, with higher amounts in localized areas, especially west of I-29. We also have a chance of seeing some icy conditions across the area, with less than a tenth of an inch expected across Siouxland.

Another issue we have today is the wind. We could see winds up to 20 to 35 miles per hour with gusts nearing 40 miles per hour, so we could see near-blizzard conditions as the line of heavy snow moves into the region. As for temperatures today, they will fall throughout the day into the 20s and 30s, with wind chills in the teens for much of the day.

After the winter storm moves through, we will deal with windy conditions across the area. Right now, we have a few of our counties in southern Siouxland under a Wind Advisory where they could see gusts near 45 miles per hour. That advisory is in effect until early Friday morning.

Then overnight lows will fall into the teens and 20s with winds up to 35 to 40 miles per hour out of the northwest, which will cause blowing snow tonight and even into our Friday and Saturday.

I have all the details in the attached video and the latest details on News 4 at Noon.

