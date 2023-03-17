Around Siouxland: Women Aware in Siouxland

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Women of Excellence has its annual benefit for the nonprofit here at Women Aware in Siouxland.

Women Aware is an organization that works with folks, not just women, but anybody that needs a little bit of assistance, whether it’s navigating resources in town or getting a plan together of how to get back on your feet. They also help people who are experiencing homelessness that are trying to go back to school.

The event is to celebrate the women and people in our community that are doing amazing things for women.

It’ll start with a nice cocktail hour, a harpist will be playing, as a way for people to have the opportunity to talk with folks in the community, and then the award ceremony will start later on.

The event is Friday, March 24 at 5 p.m. You must buy tickets in advance.

To learn where you can buy tickets or get more information, click here.

