Bucks advance to semis in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, SD (KTIV) - Way down the road in Rapid City the Yankton Bucks boys basketball team found itself in a state tournament matchup taking on Sioux Falls Washington. The matchup proved to be good for the Bucks who proceeded to win 58-51.

Yankton held a lead for most of the night, due in part to a great performance out of Mac Ryken who finished with 29 points.

The Bucks will face off against top seeded Sioux Falls Jefferson in the semifinals, tip is set for 6:00 pm mountain time, in Rapid City.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.