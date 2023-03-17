Buzzer beater sends Elk Point-Jefferson to Class A semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KTIV) - When people talk about March Madness they typically are referring to the NCAA tournament, but a little bit of madness made its way over to Sioux Falls for the South Dakota Class A State Basketball Tournament, when Elk Point-Jefferson faced off against St. Thomas More.

The game at the end came down to the final two possessions, starting with St. Thomas More’s Caleb Hollenback fading away and burying a triple with 3.8 seconds left on the clock to tie things up at 50.

Elk Point-Jefferson called a timeout and drew up a play, while the play did not go as planned it went as intended. The Huskies were able to get the ball to Devon Schmitz around midcourt, then the senior, on his birthday, proceeded to dribble up the court to the three-point line and hoist up a shot that fell right before the buzzer sounded sending the Huskies to the semifinals.

EPJ will face off against Sioux Falls Christian in the semifinals, tip is set for Friday, March 17th at 7:45 pm.

