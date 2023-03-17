Buzzer beater sends Elk Point-Jefferson to Class A semifinals

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KTIV) - When people talk about March Madness they typically are referring to the NCAA tournament, but a little bit of madness made its way over to Sioux Falls for the South Dakota Class A State Basketball Tournament, when Elk Point-Jefferson faced off against St. Thomas More.

The game at the end came down to the final two possessions, starting with St. Thomas More’s Caleb Hollenback fading away and burying a triple with 3.8 seconds left on the clock to tie things up at 50.

Elk Point-Jefferson called a timeout and drew up a play, while the play did not go as planned it went as intended. The Huskies were able to get the ball to Devon Schmitz around midcourt, then the senior, on his birthday, proceeded to dribble up the court to the three-point line and hoist up a shot that fell right before the buzzer sounded sending the Huskies to the semifinals.

EPJ will face off against Sioux Falls Christian in the semifinals, tip is set for Friday, March 17th at 7:45 pm.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents at the Argonaut Apartments were told they have until Friday, March 17, to move out.
Argonaut Apartments in Sioux City condemned
Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Man dies after being trapped in grain bin, officials say
Racing accident on I-40 sends 1 man to the hospital
2 injured after crash near Washta, IA
MGN stock photo of car accident
Northwest Iowa woman hospitalized after car vs semi crash
Randy Rosenquist Jr. holds a shirt made to honor his dad, Randy Sr.
Dakota Valley basketball enters state tournament playing in honor of ‘Big Rosie’

Latest News

Yankton senior Mac Ryken prepares to hoist up a triple in the Bucks first round victory at the...
Bucks advance to semis in Rapid City
Viborg-Hurley's Nick Hanson rises up for 3 in the Cougars state tournament game.
Viborg-Hurley falls in first round at state
Dakota Valley senior Randy Rosenquist drives for 2 of his 11 points in his triple-double...
Dakota Valley wins 51st straight game, taking down Hot Springs at state tournament
Lauren & Blake embrace after the surprise is revealed.
NAIA referee gets special birthday surprise from husband, who’s also an NAIA referee