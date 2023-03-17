A chilly start to the weekend, but a warm-up is on the way!

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Friday & St. Patrick’s Day everyone! Unfortunately, we’ll be kicking off our weekend with a little more of that cold and miserable weather, but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel with average temperatures on the way. We’ve seen a cold, cloudy and windy day this Friday though, with highs only peaking in the mid-to-upper 20s. We’ve also seen some flurries across Siouxland, with a northwesterly wind blowing at around 15-20 mph and gusts reaching 30 mph.

Those conditions will mostly stay the same as we go into the night, only it’ll get even colder. We’re expecting some more flurries throughout the early portion of the overnight hours, along with mostly cloudy skies and blustery winds. Lows will likely dip into the single digits, with the chill from those 20 mph northwesterly winds and 35 mph gusts making it feel like below 0.

We’ve got another cold one on Saturday, with highs only expected to reach the low-to-mid 20s, and with those strong northwesterly winds continuing at 15-20 mph with 30 mph gusts, it’ll feel a lot more like the teens and single digits. Skies will be mostly cloudy early, but gradually clear out and become sunny throughout the afternoon.

Skies will stay mostly clear, but it’ll become frigid once again Saturday night, with lows plummeting back into the single digits. That wind will have died down slightly but will still be coming in strong from the northwest at about 5-15 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph. That’ll being those feels-like temperatures back down into the negatives for many parts of Siouxland.

We’ll finally make it over the hump and welcome in some more average temperatures on Sunday. We’re expecting a sunny day, with highs in the low-to-mid 40s across the viewing area. The wind will have also shifted to coming in from the southwest, but it’ll still be blowing fairly strongly at around 5-15 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph.

Sunday night will be clear and breezy, but those lows will be much more manageable, only falling to the upper 20s. After that, we see our temperatures stick in the high 40s and 50s for the foreseeable future, although we do have some rain that could be coming our way next week. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional details & updates!

