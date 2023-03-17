Dakota Valley wins 51st straight game, taking down Hot Springs at state tournament

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Dakota Valley Panthers entered the South Dakota Boys Class A State Basketball Tournament on a 50 game win streak. They made sure to make it 51 when they blew out Hot Springs 80-47.

The Panthers found ways to rip off run after run on the Bison from the tip. Randy Rosenquist led Dakota Valley in assists with 16, rebounds with 10, and put up 11 points good enough for second on the team, and a triple-double on the game.

Isaac Bruns led the Panthers in scoring with a game-high 24 points.

“It feels great, I knew it was going to be a tough game Hot Springs deserves a bunch of credit,” said Randy Rosenquist Dakota Valley senior. “We were nervous before the game, We knew the day was going to be a tough one so we just stepped up and played hard all day.”

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.