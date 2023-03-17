Kingsley, IA police chief pleads not guilty to charges

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - A police chief accused of using confidential resources to stalk his ex-girlfriend has pleaded not guilty to his multiple charges.

Court documents show James Dunn, the police chief for Kingsley, Iowa, allegedly sent “alarming and concerning” letters to a man dating a woman he previously had a romantic relationship with. Trial information, filed in Plymouth County Court, show Dunn faces 19 criminal counts. He was originally charged with just five, including misconduct in office, falsely obtaining criminal intelligence data and stalking.

Dunn now faces charges of unauthorized access to or dissemination of intelligence data and unauthorized dissemination of criminal history data. He allegedly used this privileged data to obtain information about the woman he had previously been in a relationship with, and her current boyfriend.

He pleaded not guilty to these charges on March 17 and will be in court on March 20 for his arraignment.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.