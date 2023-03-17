Law enforcement plans holiday blitz this weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you are planning to drive after partying this Saint Patrick’s Day weekend, the Iowa State Patrol is saying to think again.

They are working with several agencies to provide an enforcement blitz with high visibility all weekend looking for impaired drivers. Karen Yaneff with the Iowa State Patrol says they expect the weekend to be a busy weekend with many people choosing to drink alcohol.

Yaneff encourages the public to get a sober driver and is sending a warning saying if you get arrested for drunk driving you will go to jail.

“Obviously, with St. Patrick’s Day, we’re having a three-day weekend, people are gonna be you know, partaking probably all weekend, so we want to try to remove those impaired drivers off the road,” said Yaneff.

Yaneff said there will be around 10-15 vehicles patrolling just throughout the Sioux City area, alone.

