Longtime Sioux City Attorney Marvin Berenstein dies at 86

By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Longtime local attorney, Marvin Berenstein, has passed away at the age of 86.

Berenstein was an associate, and then a partner, with the Berenstein, Moore, Heffernan, Moeller and Johnson law firm.

He went on to become president of the Iowa State Bar Association, and serve on the Bar Association’s Board of Governors.

In 1989, the University of Iowa graduate was appointed to the Iowa Board of Regents.

Berenstein was elected Board President in 1993.

He also served on the “Vision Iowa” Board... helping secure the funding that helped build Sioux City’s Tyson Events Center.

His grandson, Alex, described him as a “larger than life character”, who came from huble beginnings, but left a “legacy in his wake.”

Marvin Berenstein was 86-years-old.

