Saturday is Transit Driver Appreciation Day

Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday, March 18 is Transit Driver Appreciation Day

The date was selected to commemorate the first bus line in Paris in 1662

It’s a way to show appreciation to the men and women driving buses, assisting passengers and driving through many weather and road conditions.

So if you get on the bus on Saturday, say thank you to the drivers who keep us moving

You can visit this link and print a special driver appreciation card for your local transit driver. story on K-T-I-V dot com and print a special driver appreciation card for your driver

