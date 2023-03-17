Sheriff: Iowa man jailed after going 110 mph in a 55 mph zone

JACKSON, Minn. (KUOO) - An Estherville, Iowa man faces multiple charges in Jackson County, Minnesota after a deputy clocked him going 110 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to authorities.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 34 near the intersection with County Road 29, located over the Minnesota-Iowa border near the town of Jackson.

Twenty-four-year-old Jace Levi Hobmeier was charged with third-degree driving while impaired, third-degree driving while impaired with one aggravated factor, operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .08 within two hours and speeding.

Hobmeier is being held in the Jackson County Jail.

