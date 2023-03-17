USA Today’s best zoo: Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium earns Reader’s Choice awards

The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park also earned ‘Best Safari Park.’
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - USA Today has bestowed three Reader’s Choice Awards on two local favorite attractions.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium officials announced Friday that the zoo and one of its exhibits were awarded top spots in the latest round of awards, including the zoo’s first No. 1 win for Best Zoo.

The zoo was named “Best Zoo,” with the Asian Highlands exhibit earning “Best Zoo Exhibit.” Additionally, the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park also earned “Best Safari Park.”

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium earned 2023's top USA Today Reader's Choice Award for "Best Zoo" for the first time. The L.G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park also earned the top spot for "Best Safari Park."(Courtesy of Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)

Henry Doorly beat out the St. Louis Zoo, the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, and the Audobon Zoo in New Orleans, among others in Colorado, Florida, Indiana, and Illinois. The Wildlife Safari Park topped safari parks in Florida, Texas, Colorado, California, Ohio, and Arizona.

Both will be celebrating the wins over the next several days with giveaways and other promotions.

  • Saturday: Visitors can get a free zoo tote bag at the main admissions gate while supplies last
  • Sunday: Watch the zoo’s Facebook and Instagram giveaways to win 10 tickets to Jurassic Adventure Preview Night at the Wildlife Safari Park
  • Monday: Get a free small popcorn
  • Tuesday: Free zoo admission for kids younger than age 12
  • Wednesday: Get admission to Stingray Beach for $1
  • Thursday: Get 10% off purchases at zoo gift shops
  • Friday: Watch training demonstrations and other special presentations at the Asian Highlands exhibits at 10:30 and 11 a.m.; and noon, 1, and 2 p.m.
  • Saturday: Opening day at the Wildlife Safari Park! All kids younger than 12 admitted free.

Reader’s Choice Awards nominees are selected by travel experts, editors from USA Today and 10Best.com, as well as other media sources and expert contributors. Winners are then selected via public voting, which occurred from Feb. 6 through March 6 this year.

