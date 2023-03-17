Viborg-Hurley falls in first round at state

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, SD (KTIV) - Despite giving it all they had and never giving up the Viborg-Hurley boys basketball team fell in Aberdeen to De Smet 51-47.

It was not for a lack of effort though as the Cougars had 3 players in double figures, and led most of the game, but some clutch shooting late from De Smet led to the Cougars demise.

Nick Hanson led the way for Viborg-Hurley with 16 points. The Cougars move to the consolation bracket where they will take on Ethan. Tip is set for 1:45 in Sioux Falls, on March 17th.

