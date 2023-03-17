‘We’re out in the cold’ - Those displaced by the Argonaut Apartments closing speak out

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Two days after an apartment complex is condemned, time has run out for over 20 residents and a business at the Argonaut Apartments in Sioux City. Friday, March 17 was the deadline for them to move out.

“This is a tragedy for the people who are displaced upstairs, I have a home, I didn’t sleep here, but I am out of business, and I don’t have an income right now,” said George Owings, the owner of Little Nikki’s Tattoo.

Owings came to know many residents at the Argonaut apartments over his 13 years of ownership on the lower level. Seeing people he has known who now have nowhere to turn he says is devastating.

“It breaks my heart, I can’t do anything for them, I would love to take one of them in, but I can’t, I don’t know where my income is going to come from,” said Owings.

The apartment was condemned after multiple deficiencies were found, the main being the complex didn’t have heat.

Doug Coney has lived at the Argonaut for years and is searching for an answer.

“As far as the red-tagged situation with the residents here, we’re out in the cold, I’ve gone to several other agencies I haven’t heard back from any of them, but of course with 2 days’ notice it’s hard to get anything done,” said Coney.

The time frame in which residents had to vacate has caused many to wonder what the next step they can take is. Coney said he showed up at the Sioux City assistance office.

“They handed me a sheet of paper with a list of landlords, and a sheet of paper that said if you need a hot meal go to the Gospel Mission, if you need a place to stay go to the warming shelter, it makes me feel like a second-class citizen,” said Coney.

The sentiment from both Coney and Owings is hopefully members of the community will step up and help those that are displaced and searching for a new home. On Wednesday, the city said it tried to work with the property manager to get the heat back on, but that it didn’t happen.

