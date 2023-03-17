Windy & cool St. Patrick’s Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy St. Patrick’s Day, Siouxland! This morning we are dealing with temperatures in the teens and 20s all across the region, but our wind is up to 30 miles per hour and our gust is near 35 miles per hour, so it feels like temperatures are in the single digits across much of Siouxland this morning. We are also seeing some light snow showers moving through western Siouxland this morning as well.

Today, you can expect temperatures to climb into the 20s and 30s across the area, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of some isolated snow showers developing later this afternoon over in western Siouxland. Our main focus today will be on the breezy winds out of the northwest. We are forecasting for wind between 15 and 30 miles per hour with gusts near 35 miles per hour. That will make wind chills feel like they are in the single digits to teens across the area today.

Tonight, lows will be in the single digits all across Siouxland with our wind still breezy out of the northwest between 20 and 30 miles per hour, so wind chills will be below zero across all of Siouxland. We will also deal with mostly cloudy skies.

This weekend will be on the cold and windy side as our highs will be in the 20s for Saturday with wind up to 30 miles per hour out of the southwest, so wind chills will be in the teens and single digits across the area for Saturday. Then on Sunday, our highs will climb into the upper 30s and 40s with a calmer wind.

Looking at next week, we will see warmer air move into Siouxland, so highs will climb into the 40s and 50s, but we have multiple chances of seeing rain next week.

I have all the details in the attached video above, and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.