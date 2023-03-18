32nd annual “Sioux City History Projects” exhibit features nearly 100 projects created by local 4th graders

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -This week, Sioux City continued the tradition of showcasing 4th grade history projects at the Sioux City Public Museum.

940 students participated from 16 schools, but just 96 projects were selected to be put on display.

The Sioux City history projects give local students an opportunity to dive deeper into Sioux City history.

Museum officials say this project helps students develop a sense of pride in the community while using creativity.

”We’ve done this for 32 years, maybe you’ve seen it all, but there’s always something new. A new take on a landmark, or important people in Sioux City history, or some kind of family history that get portrayed as well. It’s always new and really creative and it’s fun to see the kids reactions,” said Theresa Weaver-Basye, from the Sioux City Public Museum.

You can view the history projects at the Sioux City Museum until May 6th.

The public can also vote on their favorite project and the winner will receive the visitor’s choice award.

