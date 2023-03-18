“Brunch with the Bunny” event gets Siouxland youth excited for Easter

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Cone Park was pretty busy this morning, as the Easter bunny stopped by for a visit.

Today was the annual Brunch with the bunny event.

The event included a catered breakfast as well as crafts for kids to do while they waited for the arrival of the Easter Bunny.

Normally they would host an Easter egg hunt outside, but due to the frigid weather they decided to not have one this year.

Even with the cold, the fun was not stopped as they hosted over 70 people.

“We still have plenty of stuff to do here, we have a lot of extra crafts this year too that we added to keep the kids busy. We always have a great turnout for these events, because it’s really fun for the kids to see the Easter bunny and it’s great to see the smiles on their faces and the joy it brings them,” said Rachael Eskin, the Cone Park Recreation Coordinator.

The Easter bunny was even giving out treats to the kids that came out to spend their morning with him.

