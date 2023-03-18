Dakota Valley earns chance to defend title in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KTIV) - Dakota Valley entered the semifinals with a chance to extend their win streak to 52 games. The Panthers proceeded to take that chance and use it to the fullest extent when they took on Hamlin.

Despite the Chargers starting the game off hot and taking a 9-point lead into halftime. The Panthers broke free in the second half, going on a massive 26-4 run. The Panthers would then handle business as usual in the fourth winning the game 77-63.

“It’s all that. It’s all mental toughness for our guys because if anybody watched that first half, they would never guess that our kids would come out on a 19-0 run,” said Dakota Valley head coach Jason Kleis. “And they did. And it was just all the mindset and not wanting to lose. The will to win for this group is like nothing I’ve ever seen.”

The Panthers now have a chance to win their second straight state championship. They will take on Sioux Falls Christian in the title game tip is set for 7:45 Saturday the 18th in Sioux Falls.

