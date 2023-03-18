Dakota Valley earns chance to defend title in Sioux Falls

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KTIV) - Dakota Valley entered the semifinals with a chance to extend their win streak to 52 games. The Panthers proceeded to take that chance and use it to the fullest extent when they took on Hamlin.

Despite the Chargers starting the game off hot and taking a 9-point lead into halftime. The Panthers broke free in the second half, going on a massive 26-4 run. The Panthers would then handle business as usual in the fourth winning the game 77-63.

“It’s all that. It’s all mental toughness for our guys because if anybody watched that first half, they would never guess that our kids would come out on a 19-0 run,” said Dakota Valley head coach Jason Kleis. “And they did. And it was just all the mindset and not wanting to lose. The will to win for this group is like nothing I’ve ever seen.”

The Panthers now have a chance to win their second straight state championship. They will take on Sioux Falls Christian in the title game tip is set for 7:45 Saturday the 18th in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Man dies after being trapped in grain bin, officials say
Sheriff: Iowa man jailed after going 110 mph in a 55 mph zone
Residents at the Argonaut Apartments were told they have until Friday, March 17, to move out.
Argonaut Apartments in Sioux City condemned
Only minor injuries were received, authorities report.
South Dakota Highway Patrol: ‘Slow down!’
Samantha Alexander, 28, and her 7-and 8-year-old daughters drowned while visiting a secluded...
Mother, 2 daughters drown off La. coast; 9-year-old rescued

Latest News

Goodyear Police confirm that seven more victims have come forward in the Christopher Esteen case.
Goodyear masseuse remains licenced despite groping accusations
Yankton senior Mac Ryken prepares to hoist up a triple in the Bucks first round victory at the...
Bucks advance to semis in Rapid City
Viborg-Hurley's Nick Hanson rises up for 3 in the Cougars state tournament game.
Viborg-Hurley falls in first round at state
The Elk Point-Jefferson bench exlplodes after Devon Schmitz hits the game winning three to send...
Buzzer beater sends Elk Point-Jefferson to Class A semifinals