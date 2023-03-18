Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies fall just short in semifinals of SDHSAA Class A Boys State Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) - The #7 Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies got a magical win on Thursday after Devon Schmitz hit a wild buzzer beater to send them to the semifinal game. After Dakota Valley won their semifinal match earlier in the day, the Huskies were 1 win away from an all-Siouxland Class A State Championship. First though, they’d have to take down 3rd seeded Sioux Falls Christian.

The game was tightly contested throughout the first half, with center Easton Kempf getting a number of buckets down low to help keep the Huskies in the game. They’d go into the half barely trailing, with Sioux Falls up 31-27. However, the Chargers would begin to surge in the second half, going on a big run to help them increase their cushion. The Huskies would fight all the way until the end but would ultimately fall 75-51. After the game, head coach Jake Otkin spoke about how special this moment was for the team despite the tough loss.

”Words can’t describe that,” said Otkin. “That’s all we’ve talked about to these guys. That’s the message is proud. Win or lose, we told them when you come off the floor tonight, no matter what that score says, you guys are going to be winners. And that’s the message we just relayed to them in there again.”

The Huskies finished their season with a record of 18-6, and their first tournament appearance since 2010. They’ll play Hamlin in the 3rd place game on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 pm. Congratulations to the Huskies on an amazing and historic season.

