Sioux City celebrates 15th St. Patrick’s Day Parade

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City didn’t have much luck with the cold and windy weather Friday, but that didn’t stop people from enjoying some St. Patrick’s Day cheer.

Friday night, downtown was lined up with people all bundled up ready for the St. Paddy’s Day Parade. The route ran from 4th and Iowa Streets all the way to 4th and Water Streets.

It was the city’s 15th time holding the parade on St. Patrick’s Day, and possibly the coldest, but it did bring lots of candy and goodies.

The KTIV crew also braved the cold to fling some Bing candy bars.

