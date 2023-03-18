Siouxland youth gets up and active exploring Irish culture

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - St. Patrick’s Day festivities continued today as kids were invited to learn the Irish Jig in Sioux City.

The Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center was filled with dancing as some young Siouxlanders got in touch with their Irish roots.

The class was inspired by a member of the Lewis & Clark group named Patrick Gass who was of Irish decent.

Today was also an opportunity to teach the kids who participated about Lewis and Clark.

”It’s a lot of fun to see the kids excited to learn about history, and to really have something that gets them up and moving this is a great opportunity for them to think about the individuals on the Lewis & Clark expedition,” said Sara Olson, from the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center.

Parents were encouraged to come on stage at the end and join in on the fun, and even KTIV’s Ervin Dohmen got in on the act and learned the Irish Jig.

