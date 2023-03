SOLDIER, Iowa (KTIV) - According to city officials in Soldier, Iowa, the city has been placed under a boil advisory due to a water line break.

Residents are asked to boil tap water before using while the water line is being repaired.

The advisory will be in place until further notice.

KTIV will update this story when the advisory is lifted.

Soldier, IA (KTIV)

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.