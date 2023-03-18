Sunny weekend before rain showers move in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A few flurries fell early this morning in parts of the KTIV viewing area, but skies have remained fairly clear throughout the majority of the day. However, winds have not died down much these past few days.

Tonight, winds will still remain fairly breezy, blowing out of the northwest between 10 and 15 mph. It will be a quite chilly night tonight with lows in the single digits, but skies will remain mostly clear.

Sunday is looking sunny and nice with highs in the lower 40s. The winds, though, will be pretty gusty once again. Tomorrow we can expect winds out of the southwest from 15-30 mph.

We’ll notice increasing clouds in the evening hours tomorrow night. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s.

We are welcomed into Spring on Monday with another mostly sunny and breezy day and temperatures reaching into the mid 40s.

As we head into the nighttime hours Monday, flurries become a possibility, especially after midnight. Lows will drop into the lower 30s.

Precipitation will fall more steadily starting Tuesday afternoon. Scattered rain showers will continue into the evening and nighttime hours with highs for the day in the mid 40s and lows falling into the mid 30s.

Wednesday brings us the chance for more scattered showers throughout the day and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Can we expect more precipitation as we go throughout the rest of the work week ahead?

