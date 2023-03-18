Yankton works overtime for championship shot

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, SD (KTIV) -In a game that took an extra period to finish the Yankton Bucks took home the victory, and earned a trip to the South Dakota Class AA State basketball tournament taking down top seeded Sioux Falls Jefferson 69 to 66.

Led by Rugby Ryken who scored 26 the Bucks leapt into the championship game where they will take on Mitchell in Rapid City for all the marbles, tip is set for 8:45 central time.

