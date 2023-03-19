71-year-old woman dies in a head-on collision with a semi near Tea, SD

Tea, South Dakota (KTIV) One person died Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash southeast of Tea, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2006 Dodge Durango was westbound on 276th Street when the driver lost control due to snow and ice on the roadway. The vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2014 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer, according to the release.

The release also indicated the 71-year-old female driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene. Her seatbelt use is under investigation. The 32-year-old male driver of the semi-truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The name of the woman has not yet been released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.