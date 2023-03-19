Dakota Valley wins the Class A Basketball Championship

(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) - The Dakota Valley Panthers have won the Class A Boys Basketball Championship.

The final score between the Siouxland Falls Christian Chargers and the Panthers was 54-48.

The Panthers came into the championship game with a flawless season of 25-0 and were the 1-seed in the tournament. Their first tournament game was against Hot Springs where they came away with a 80-47 victory. Then in the semifinals, the Lions went up against the Hamlin, beating them 77-63.

The Chargers had a 21-4 overall record going into the championship game, with the 3-seeded team beating Mount Vernon and Elk Point-Jefferson to get to the finals.

SportsFource was at the championship game Saturday night, we’ll update this article with highlights from the game shortly.

