“The hungriest team is going to win” - Dakota Valley remains resilient to win second-consecutive state championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) - There is lots to celebrate for the Dakota Valley Panthers winning back-to-back state titles, and putting together a run that will go down in South Dakota boys high school basketball history.

The team won their second-consecutive Class A state title Saturday night defeating Sioux Falls Christian 54-48. They end the season undefeated again, racking up a win streak of 53-straight wins which is a record itself in Class A state basketball history.

Going into the state tournament, head coach Jason Kleis said the hungriest team would win it all. The Panthers stayed hungry the entire week, battling back from trailing at halftime in the semifinal and championship game. The team remained resilient, leaning on the support of the entire Dakota Valley community.

“It’s a brotherhood and family. I know the community was all cheering for, rooting for us. I just had to give it, we had to give it our all for everyone, our teammates, and our community,” said Randy Rosenquist, Dakota Valley senior guard.

This team gave these athletes memories that they will cherish the rest of their lives.

“Just an end of an era basically, just so much fun, best two years of my life and couldn’t ask for anything better,” said Jaxson Wingert, Dakota Valley junior center.

It’s another 26-0 season for the Panthers, and a win the team will be celebrating along with the Panthers community who have supported them every step of the way.

