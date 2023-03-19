Junior League of Sioux City provide opportunity for affordable prom dresses

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland girls had an opportunity to find the perfect formal dress at a reasonable price for the upcoming prom season Saturday.

The event was hosted and made possible by the Junior League of Sioux City and Dream Dress Express. All dresses were $25 and options included different sizes and styles.

Justine Sponder, the event chair for the Junior League, says the group wanted to provide a personal experience where girls could try on dresses.

“I wanted to really make sure that every girl had multiple dresses to try on, especially with size. And then also with different fittings because it is such a different experience when you find the one that fits you perfectly and the color that looks best on you. So we tried to make sure that there was very large variety and different styles,” Sponder said.

One of The Junior League of Sioux City’s goals is to empower women. The group categorized this event as a success and hopes with good fundraising they can do the event again next spring.

