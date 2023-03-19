Nice start to spring followed by rain showers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a chilly start to the morning, but we’ve warmed up nicely today getting into the 40s and 50s.

Tonight won’t be as cool as last night with lows dropping into the mid to upper 20s and partly cloudy skies.

We kick off the work week and the spring season with temperatures in the low to mid 40s and mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a lot calmer tomorrow out of the north from 5-10 mph.

Clouds will begin to increase in the evening hours. Lows for Monday night will fall into the upper 20s.

Tuesday will start off fairly cloudy before rain showers move in during the midday to afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s.

Scattered showers are expected to continue into the nighttime hours with lows dropping into the lower 30s.

Wednesday will be a partly cloudy day with temperatures getting into the mid 40s.

Precipitation becomes a possibility again in the evening and nighttime hours on Wednesday. We could potentially see rain and snow showers throughout the overnight hours. Lows will sink into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

While it looks like we will remain dry for Thursday, it will stay mostly cloudy with slightly cooler temperatures in the lower 40s.

What else is in store for the rest of the week?

