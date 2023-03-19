Sioux City Council considers day fares for Sioux City Transit bus riders

The Sioux City Council will decided whether to allow daily fares on Sioux City Transit busses.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT
Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) The Sioux City Council will consider a resolution Monday that will create a daily pass fare for Sioux City Transit Service riders.

According to the City Council Agenda, city staff has received multiple requests from riders for daily fares rates and transit systems across the country have this type of offering.

The daily pass would allow riders the ability to take multiple trips during a single day and the price would fall between cost of two and three single rides, on fixed-route service.

The adult daily pass fare would cost five dollars which is 40 cents lower than the cost of three individual fares. A student daily pass fare would cost four dollars and a daily pass fare for seniors and the disabled would cost two dollars.

