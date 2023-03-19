Sioux City Council will consider Headington Park Splash Pad project

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) The Sioux City Council will consider adding a Splash Pad at Headington Park during Monday’s council meeting.

According to the city council agenda, JEO Consulting Group of South Sioux City, Nebraska has completed plans and specifications for the Splash Pad to be located at 2951 Isabella Street.

The estimated cost is $500,000 and if approved, the bidding process will start next week with an expected completion date of October 15th.

