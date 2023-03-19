Sioux City plans to clean up the city with annual “Litter Dash”

Sioux City logo
Sioux City logo(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Spring is just on the horizon, and with the beautiful weather, comes the opportunity to beautify Sioux City.

The city of Sioux City invites the public to form a team of volunteers to help clean up litter. This year’s litter dash will have teams of 10 or more volunteers cleaning up all around Sioux City.

The dash will take place on April 21st and is a great way to get involved and have a positive impact on the community.

Arah Montagne with the Sioux City Environmental Services says, “We want it to just be a huge community effort to get that litter up, get businesses involved and really have them take advantage of getting out in the spring air and just picking up and helping our community look as good as it can.”

If you would like to register to help with this year’s litter dash you can find the link to the registration here.

