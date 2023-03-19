Yankton boys basketball adds 10th state title in program history

Photo courtesy of Yankton Schools
By Amber Salas
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - The Yankton Bucks boys basketball team keeps adding to their deep history of success at the SDHSAA state tournament.

The Bucks were all business on the court going on to win their first Class AA state title in five years. In true championship fashion, the game was a back-and-forth affair, but Yankton won the battle in the final stretch going on to win 65-61 over Mitchell.

It’s the Bucks 10th title in program history. The three Ryken seniors put on a show once more leading the way. Mac Ryken scored a game-high 19 points. Rugby Ryken, Mac’s cousin, poured in 18 points, while Mac’s twin brother Drew added seven points.

