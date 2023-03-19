Yankton boys win Class AA Basketball Championship

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - The Yankton Bucks have won the Class AA South Dakota Boys Basketball Championship.

The final score between the Mitchell Kernels and the Bucks was 65-61.

The Bucks came into the championship game with an overall record of 18-5 and were the 4-seed in the tournament. Their first tournament game was against Sioux Falls Washington where they came away with a 58-51 victory. Then in the semifinals, the Lions went up against Sioux Falls Jefferson, beating them 69-66.

The Kernels had a 19-4 overall record going into the championship game, with the 3-seeded team beating Pierre T.F. Riggs and Sioux Falls Lincoln to get to the finals.

Yankton’s Mac Ryken and Rugby Ryken led the way in points with 19 and 18 points respectively.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.