2 found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in South Sioux City

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - No foul play is expected after two people were found dead in South Sioux City, Nebraska Monday.

According to local police, at about 10 a.m. South Sioux City Rescue was sent to the Dakota Pointe Apartments for two people possibly not breathing in a vehicle inside a garage.

When first responders got to the apartments, they found a man and woman inside a vehicle, deceased from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Their names have not been released.

