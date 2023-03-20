Around Siouxland: Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders will have the chance to go through the Looking Glass this April at the Sioux City Art Center.

On April 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the art center will be hosting its “Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.” This family event will have a “shrinking booth” photo booth as well as activities for kids. It’ll also give families the chance to check out the center’s “Through the Looking Glass Gala,” where they turn the art center into a whimsical wonderland.

