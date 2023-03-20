Around Siouxland: Voices Unite’s upcoming vocal fest

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Voices Unite is a nonprofit organization to help bring singers in the Siouxland area together once a year for an event.

It will be having its annual vocal fest with guest clinician, Mary McDonald. She is a composer and will be working with the group during the festival.

There’s no expense for anybody who wants to participate. The event is free for everyone.

The event will be held on April 1 and starts at 9 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Sioux City.

If you want to learn more, click here.

