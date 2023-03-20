Average temperatures return for the start of spring

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy spring everyone! After the cold finish to last week, we’re continuing with more of what we saw on Sunday on this first day of spring, with a mild sunny day in the mid 40s. The one difference is the wind, which will be much calmer than Sunday’s gusty conditions. We’re expecting a light south-southwesterly wind at around 5 mph across the viewing area.

The cloud cover will pick up Monday night, and so will the wind, now coming from the east-northeast at around 10-15 mph with gusts reaching 20 mph. It’ll be a much more mild night than we’ve seen the past few days though, with lows only falling to the upper 20s and low 30s.

The clouds will continue into Tuesday, with the chance for some scattered showers to also make their way into the area after 1 pm. Highs are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 40s, with winds coming in from the south-southeast at 10-15 mph with gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

The rain will likely last into Tuesday evening, before subsiding and leaving behind mostly cloudy conditions. Lows are expected to drop to the high 20s and low 30s, with that 15 mph south-southeasterly wind continuing to blow across the viewing area with gusts reaching 20 mph.

Average temperatures will stick around on Wednesday, where we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs peaking in the mid-40s. The wind also will have calmed down slightly, now blowing in from the north-northeast at around 10 mph.

Wednesday night, we’re likely to see some cloudy skies wintry mix across the viewing area that’ll likely have moved out by Thursday morning. From there on, we’re staying in the 40s, with a chance for a little more rain this weekend. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV News 4 and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional details and updates!

