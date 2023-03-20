Briar Cliff baseball opens GPAC conference play with Mount Marty series

By Amber Salas
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s the first day of Spring, which means the college baseball season is in full swing.

The Briar Cliff Chargers enjoyed the warmer weather as they hosted their home-opener over the weekend for a series with Mount Marty. The second doubleheader continued on Monday afternoon.

The Chargers put up some runs, but ultimately went on to drop all four games to the Lancers.

Final Scores:

March 19 Game 1: Mount Marty 10, Briar Cliff 9 13 Innings

March 19 Game 2: Mount Marty 10, Briar Cliff 7

March 20 Game 1: Mount Marty 4, Briar Cliff 2

March 20 Game 2: Mount Marty 3, Briar Cliff 1

