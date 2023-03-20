Coaches Corner: Gehlen Catholic’s Mike Langel reflects back on 18 seasons as head coach of the Jays

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - After 18 seasons as the head coach of the Gehlen Catholic men’s basketball team, head coach Mike Langel is now retiring.

Coach Langel racked up 277 wins during his time with the Jays, but it’s the memories with his players that he will cherish the most as he goes. He ends his run with a group of 10 seniors who made this final year a special one.

“I decided last spring that I wanted to follow this class out with 10 seniors in it, and of course Keaten Bonderson, a member of that 10 seniors, who’s kind of rewrote wrote the playbook at Gehlen for offensive stats. So he was fun to watch, and the whole team worked together very well as a nice unit. And they did give everything they had that last game, the last few games, pretty much all year really. They played hard for me, they practice hard for me. They were just a real great bunch of kids to coach,” said Coach Langel.

Coach Langel says being the head coach of the Jays and feeling his own player’s energy reminded him of his days playing in a Gehlen Catholic uniform.

“That was some of my greatest memories. To feel the energy of those kids coming off the court when they just hit a big bucket, or just got a big win or even had a tough loss, you know, to feel that, it really puts a lot of memories of your own playing time,” said Langel.

Coach Langel said he would originally only coach for one year, but that one year of fun turned into an 18 year run. He reflects back on all those big moments in this week’s Coaches Corner.

