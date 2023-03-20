East Boyer River bridge to be under construction until Oct. 26

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Drivers driving in Denison should be on the lookout for construction in the coming months.

During the summer, the Iowa DOT says it will be replacing the bridge deck. Construction will be on U.S. 30/U.S. 59 over the East Boyer River bridge on March 27 until Oct. 26.

Beginning at 8 a.m. road will be down to one lane in each direction with a 10-foot lane width restriction, says the DOT.

