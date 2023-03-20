Former Kingsley Police Chief’s trial set for July

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - The trial date has been set for the former Kingsley, Iowa police chief accused of using confidential resources to stalk his ex-girlfriend.

Court documents state James Dunn will have a jury trial set for July 11 at 9 a.m. Dunn’s final pretrial conference is on April 11.

Dunn is accused of sending “alarming and concerning” letters to a man dating a woman he previously had a romantic relationship with. Trial information filed in Plymouth County show Dunn faces 19 criminal accounts. Some of the charges he faces are unauthorized access to or dissemination of intelligence data and unauthorized dissemination of criminal history data. He allegedly used this privileged data to obtain information about the woman he had previously been in a relationship with, and her current boyfriend.

He pleaded not guilty to these charges on March 17.

