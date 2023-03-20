Gehlen Catholic students heading back to Honduras

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - More than 30 missioners from Gehlen Catholic High School, in Le Mars, Iowa, are bound for Honduras. That’s where they plan to build homes, immerse themselves in the Spanish culture, and face poverty.

The community blessed the group and prayed for their safety on the journey. Brynn Wendt is headed back to Honduras, this time as a senior at Gehlen Catholic. She went once before, experiencing deep poverty, and struggling to understand the language despite her time in Spanish class.

“But this year, I’ve definitely practiced my Spanish and I think I’m ready to go on with a lot more phrases and I’m ready to have better interactions with the kids,” said Wendt.

Group Leader Anne Oloff is also not a first-timer. This trip will be her fourth. And that means she’s responsible for building a dozen houses for the local population. Each time, the missioners build three homes, dozens of beds and donate pounds of clothes and other items.

“When you look up on the hill for the houses, you can see every little three bunches of houses that we built every year while we’re there can point out ‘hey, this is us,’” said Oloff.

The missioners headed straight from the school to busses bound for the airport. But, not before each missioner lit a candle and described why they were taking the trip.

“I think all the people coming out to support is amazing, it makes the trip a lot better knowing that you have a lot of people supporting you back home,” said Wendt.

Spanish Teacher Beth Ebert is taking the mission trip for the first time. Not only is it her first mission trip to Honduras, but it’s also her first year as the Spanish teacher at Gehlen Catholic. She has faith that her students will pick up the language, after a cultural adjustment.

“We can get some really good interactions with them. And then it’s beneficial for the students, you know, that they can start using what they’ve learned in class,” said Ebert.

The missioners will have a layover in Houston before continuing on to Honduras and then a two-hour bus ride into the villages surrounding the capital.

