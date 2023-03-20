Lainey Wilson to perform in Battery Park Summer Concert Series

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has announced Lainey Wilson will be performing at Battery Park this summer.

According to a press release, CMA 2022 New Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson will have her performance on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

The Hard Rock says Wilson has been named to nearly every “Artist to Watch” list, being crowned Billboard’s “Top New Country Artist of 2021,” and earning CMT’s 2022 “Breakout Artist of the Year” honor.

The Louisiana native landed her first No. 1 with her PLATINUM Certified ACM Song of the Year “Things A Man Oughta Know.” And after topping the country radio charts for a second time with the two-week No. 1 hit, “Never Say Never” with Cole Swindell, her current single “Heart Like a Truck” is Top 5 and climbing, while HARDY collaboration “wait in the truck” sits just behind in the Top 10.

Her acclaimed album, “Bell Bottom Country,” reached No. 9 on Billboard’s Country Albums Chart, quickly rose to No. 1 on iTunes charts, and has amassed over 161 million streams to date. Most recently, she made her acting debut in Season 5 of the smash hit series “Yellowstone” and was named “Tractor Supply Brand Ambassador.”

Tickets for her performance go on sale Friday, March 24, and may be purchased at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in person at the Rock Shop.

All events in Battery Park are open to all ages.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.